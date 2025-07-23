Fair 83°

Girl, 16, Missing For 2 Days In Hyde Park: Police Asking For Help

Police in Dutchess County are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen earlier this week.

Danycka Martin, age 16, has been missing since Monday, July 21. 

 Photo Credit: Town of Hyde Park Police
Danycka Martin was last seen on Monday, July 21, in the area of Haviland Road in Hyde Park, the town's police department said in an announcement on Wednesday, July 23. 

She is described as around 5 feet tall, weighing around 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue torn jeans. 

Martin has brown eyes and brown hair, police added. 

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call the Hyde Park Police Department at 845-229-9340.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

