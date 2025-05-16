Firefighter Hospitalized After Early Morning Blaze Destroys Hyde Park Home

Crews from the Roosevelt Fire District and Hillside Fire District, along with NDP EMS, were dispatched at 5:14 a.m. on Thursday, May 15, to a reported structure fire at 9 Mountain View Ave. in Hyde Park, the Roosevelt Fire District announced on Thursday evening.

Arriving crews found heavy flames coming from the windows of the first and second floors. A second alarm was soon sounded, firefighters said.

Although the bulk of the fire was knocked down within 45 minutes, the home’s early 1900s construction made the operation difficult, with crews contending with hidden pockets of fire in tight void spaces. Overhaul operations continued for hours, according to the department.

During the response, one firefighter was taken to a hospital for evaluation. He has since been released, fire officials confirmed.

The homeowners were not inside at the time of the fire and were reported safe.

Due to emergency response efforts, Mulford Avenue was closed until about 11:30 a.m. The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental but remains under investigation by the Dutchess County Emergency Response Investigation Division.

All units cleared the scene by 11:41 a.m.

