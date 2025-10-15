Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Fire Prompts Evacuation At Culinary Institute Of America In Hyde Park

A small fire inside a building at the Culinary Institute of America in Dutchess County prompted an evacuation Wednesday morning, Oct. 15, officials said. 

The fire happened at Metz Hall at the Culinary Institute of America campus in Hyde Park. 

Ben Crnic
According to a statement from the college, located in Hyde Park, the incident happened around 7:45 a.m. when a small fire broke out in the dryer duct work in Metz Hall.  

The school said that alarm systems functioned properly and that all students were safely evacuated. First responders arrived promptly to assist, and the situation was quickly brought under control.

As of late Wednesday morning, students had either returned to class or were gathered at the Tim Ryan Student Commons, the institute said.

“We are grateful to everyone for their cooperation in ensuring safe evacuation and quick response,” officials said, adding that additional updates will be provided as they become available. 

No injuries were reported.

