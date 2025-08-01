Fatjon Sulaj, 35, of Yonkers, was arrested on Tuesday, July 29, following a month-long grand larceny investigation, according to the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office.

Sulaj was hired to create artwork for a church in the Town of Hyde Park but failed to complete any work after receiving a large payment, police said.

The church reported the incident to the Sheriff’s Detective Bureau, launching an inquiry that led to Sulaj’s arrest. He is now charged with second-degree grand larceny, a felony.

Sulaj was released with an appearance ticket after processing. He is scheduled to appear in Hyde Park Town Court on Tuesday, August 12.

Detectives are continuing the investigation and believe there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information or who may have had similar dealings with Sulaj is asked to contact Detective Catuzza at 845-486-3820 or mcatuzza@dutchessny.gov. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at 845-605-2583 or dcsotips@gmail.com.

