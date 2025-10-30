Cocaine, Fentanyl, Guns, Bulletproof Vest Seized In Hyde Park Raid: DA

Hyde Park resident Tyrone K. Haskins was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 29, in connection with the investigation, the Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office Drug Task Force announced on Thursday, Oct. 30.

Agents said the investigation began after receiving intelligence about a suspected dealer distributing narcotics in Dutchess County. The suspect, identified as Haskins, was allegedly selling cocaine and fentanyl in multiple communities.

After conducting controlled purchases of narcotics from Haskins, investigators obtained a search warrant for his residence at 2 Garden St. in Hyde Park, the Task Force said.

On Wednesday, Drug Task Force Agents, with help from the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau and the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department, arrested Haskins in Poughkeepsie without incident. Officers then executed the search warrant at his home, joined by Hyde Park Police, the City of Beacon Police, and the Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau.

The search turned up large amounts of cocaine and fentanyl, drug packaging materials, digital scales, cash, and other items consistent with drug sales, the Task Force said. Investigators also found two loaded illegal handguns—one reported stolen from North Carolina—and a bulletproof vest, according to the DA’s Office.

Haskins was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of stolen property, and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was arraigned in the Town of Hyde Park Court and remanded to Dutchess County Jail without bail, officials said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hyde Park and receive free news updates.