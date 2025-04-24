Women Charged With Prostitution In Massage Parlor Raid In Huntington: Police

Li Chen, 47, and Gui Feng Huang, 48, both of Flushing, were taken into custody during a raid at Awesome Spa located at 294 E. Jericho Turnpike, according to police.

The Second Precinct Crime Section, working alongside the Town of Huntington Fire Marshal and Code Enforcement Inspectors, uncovered evidence of criminal activity during a compliance inspection. Both women were charged with Felony Unauthorized Practice of a Profession and Misdemeanor Prostitution, police said.

The fire marshal and code enforcement inspectors issued six violations during the operation, authorities noted.

Chen and Huang were each issued Desk Appearance Tickets and are scheduled to appear in First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

The investigation was launched following public concern about illegal activity at the business, police said.

