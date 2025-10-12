Woman Loses Consciousness Crashing Into Vehicles In Huntington: Police

The 70-year-old woman was driving a 2012 Lexus RX350 eastbound on West Pulaski Road near Oakwood Road when she apparently lost consciousness at 12:50 p.m., according to detectives.

Her vehicle sideswiped a 2025 Nissan sedan, then struck an unoccupied parked car, sparking a chain reaction that damaged two additional parked vehicles. Police said the driver continued eastbound and hit another parked car.

The woman, whose identity is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification, was taken to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Nissan was not hurt, police said.

The Lexus was impounded for a safety check. Anyone with information is asked to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

