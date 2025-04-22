Fair 68°

Walter Castillo Ochoa With 74 Suspensions, Re-released: Scpd

A man caught behind the wheel with dozens of license suspensions was released once again after being arrested in Huntington Station, Suffolk County Police announced on Tuesday, April 22.

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police
Jillian Pikora
Walter Castillo Ochoa, 45, was pulled over while driving a 2010 Toyota without a valid inspection sticker on Maplewood Road near White Pine Court around 5:13 p.m., police said.

A Second Precinct officer discovered that Castillo Ochoa had 74 license suspensions across 12 different dates, according to the department.

He was charged with Felony Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the First Degree, but was released on a Desk Appearance Ticket, authorities said. He is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

Police impounded the Toyota at the scene.

