Unregistered Huntington Station Massage Parlor Raid Leads To Prostitution Arrests: Police

The raid happened at 608 E. Jericho Turnpike following community complaints, Suffolk County Police announced in a release.

Investigators said the location was being used as a massage parlor but is not a registered business and had no name displayed.

Officers from the Second Precinct Crime Section, with help from the Town of Huntington Fire Marshal and Ordinance Inspectors, conducted the investigation, police said.

Ying Wang, 25, of Flushing, and Juan Long, 42, of Lynbrook, were charged with Unauthorized Practice of a Profession, a felony, and Prostitution, a misdemeanor, according to police.

Both were issued Desk Appearance Tickets and are scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Huntington and receive free news updates.