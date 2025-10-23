Two Women Charged With Prostitution After Massage Parlor Raid In Huntington: Police

Officers from the Second Precinct Crime Section, assisted by the Town of Huntington Fire Marshal and an Ordinance Inspector, executed the raid at Sugar Pine Spa on New York Avenue that day, according to the department.

Xiqin Zhao, 45, of Flushing, and Miryam Casasmedina, 32, of Jamaica, were arrested and charged with Felony Unauthorized Practice of a Profession and Misdemeanor Prostitution, police said.

The Town of Huntington Fire Marshal and Building Department issued multiple summonses to the business following the inspection.

Both women were released on Desk Appearance Tickets and are expected to appear at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

