Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Accepting Votes Now Through Friday, November 14th
Fair 50°

SHARE

Two Women Charged With Prostitution After Massage Parlor Raid In Huntington: Police

Two women are accused of prostitution after police raided a Huntington Station massage parlor, Suffolk County police announced on Wednesday, Oct. 22.

Suffolk County Police 

Suffolk County Police 

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Officers from the Second Precinct Crime Section, assisted by the Town of Huntington Fire Marshal and an Ordinance Inspector, executed the raid at Sugar Pine Spa on New York Avenue that day, according to the department.

Xiqin Zhao, 45, of Flushing, and Miryam Casasmedina, 32, of Jamaica, were arrested and charged with Felony Unauthorized Practice of a Profession and Misdemeanor Prostitution, police said.

The Town of Huntington Fire Marshal and Building Department issued multiple summonses to the business following the inspection.

Both women were released on Desk Appearance Tickets and are expected to appear at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

to follow Daily Voice Huntington and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE