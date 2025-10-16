Two Men Sought After Sharp-Object Attack At Huntington Bar: Police

The assault happened inside Tap Room Huntington, located at 363 New York Ave., around 12:40 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 5, authorities said. A man told police he was assaulted by two men during the incident and later drove himself to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, through the P3 Tips app available on mobile devices, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All communications will be kept confidential, police said.

