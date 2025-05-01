Huntington Toddler Beater Gets 23 Years For Brutal Assault On GF's Daughter

The Huntington Station man, who prosecutors did not name to protect the victim’s identity, was sentenced to 23 years in prison in Suffolk County Court on Thursday, May 1.

An investigation found that the defendant, 33, was babysitting the toddler while the girl’s mother went to work and ran errands between Feb. 17 and 19, 2024. When the mother returned home on Feb. 18, she noticed bruises on the child’s body.

The following day, the child had a large bruise on her face, began vomiting profusely, and was unable to stand or respond to her mother.

The mother rushed her daughter to the emergency room at Huntington Hospital, where doctors quickly determined the little girl was in critical condition. She was transferred to Cohen Children’s Medical Center, where she underwent emergency surgery to repair her small intestine — an injury caused by significant blunt force trauma, doctors concluded.

In February, a Suffolk County jury found the defendant guilty of three counts of assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

“Suffolk will not tolerate violence against children,” said District Attorney Raymond Tierney. “I thank the jury for holding the defendant accountable for this vicious beating of a toddler.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Huntington and receive free news updates.