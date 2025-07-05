Fair 79°

Three Arrested At July Fourth DUI Checkpoint In Huntington: Cops

Three drivers were arrested at a holiday weekend DWI checkpoint on Long Island, Suffolk County police said.

The Huntington checkpoint was set up from 11 p.m. Friday, July 4, to 2:30 a.m. Saturday, July 5, in the Long Island Rail Road parking lot at Route 110 and Church Street, according to a news release from the department.

Officers from the Suffolk County Police Department’s Highway Patrol Bureau SAFE-T Team and the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office stopped 245 vehicles during the operation. Staff and volunteers from the STOP DWI Program also assisted and gave drivers educational materials.

Miles Works, 32, of Locust Valley, was charged with Driving While Intoxicated. Jacob Charvat, 30, of West Babylon, and James Russo, 19, of East Northport, were charged with Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs.

All three were expected to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday, July 5.

The department said the checkpoint was part of a holiday enforcement effort to crack down on alcohol and drug-impaired driving.

