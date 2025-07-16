Teens Stabbed At Huntington Manor Fire Department Fair: Suffolk County Police

The violence erupted around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday, July 15, at the annual Huntington Manor Fire Department fair at 401 Oakwood Road in Huntington Station, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

A 14-year-old boy was stabbed and seriously injured, while a 17-year-old boy suffered non-life-threatening stab wounds, police said.

Both were taken to local hospitals for treatment, officials confirmed.

Detectives say the stabbing occurred after an altercation broke out between a group of teens and young men attending the fair.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are seeking witnesses.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Second Squad at 631-854-8252 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the P3 Tips app or online at www.P3Tips.com. You may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.

