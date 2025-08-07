The incident happened in Huntington Station, at Peter A. Nelson Park on Oakwood Road, just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 15, when a group of teenagers and young men got into a fight, according to Suffolk County Police.

During the fight, a 14-year-old boy was stabbed and seriously injured. A 17-year-old also suffered stab wounds that were not life-threatening. Both were hospitalized for treatment.

Following an investigation by Second Squad detectives, a 15-year-old boy was arrested on Thursday, July 31. He is charged with first- and second-degree assault and has been remanded to a juvenile detention center.

The 19-year-old was taken into custody on Wednesday, Aug. 6, on suspicion of first-degree assault. His name was not released.

Police are continuing to investigate and urge anyone with information to contact Second Squad detectives at 631-854-8252.

