Officers responded to Huntington High School at around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb, 11, after being tipped off that a student had made a “threat of mass harm” against the campus on Snapchat, Suffolk County Police said.

Following an investigation, Second Precinct officers arrested a female student, 18, on suspicion of making a threat of mass harm. She was expected to undergo evaluation and be arraigned at a later date.

Authorities did not publicize the student’s name or speculate on a possible motive for the alleged threats. No students or staff members were injured.

