Richard Lucian, 85, of Cold Spring Harbor, was attempting to cross when a westbound 2022 Ford coming around a bend hit him, according to the release. He was taken by Huntington Community Ambulance to Huntington Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The driver, Leonard Bilski, 60, of Saint James, was not injured, police said.

The Ford was impounded for a safety check. Anyone with information is asked to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

