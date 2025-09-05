Repeat Trouble: 3 Women Arrested In 2 Long Island Massage Parlor Raids, 1 For 2nd Time In 2025

At Jericho Foot Spa, located at 1152 E. Jericho Turnpike in Huntington, Second Precinct Crime Section officers, the Human Trafficking Investigations Unit, and the Asset Forfeiture Unit executed a search warrant with the Town of Huntington Fire Marshal and ordinance inspectors after repeated community complaints, police said.

Li Zhong, 47, of Astoria, was charged with Felony Promoting Prostitution 3rd Degree, Felony Unauthorized Practice of a Profession, and Prostitution. She was held overnight for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday, Sept. 6, police said.

Liping Wang, 49, of Flushing, was charged with two counts of Unauthorized Practice of a Profession and two counts of Prostitution. She was issued a Desk Appearance Ticket and will be arraigned at a later date, according to police.

Town inspectors also issued multiple code violations at the business, authorities said.

This was not the first time Jericho Foot Spa faced police action. Earlier this year, on Tuesday, Feb. 4, Suffolk County police arrested two other employees — Xiaoyong Chen, 45, and Yufang Zheng, 42 — on prostitution and unauthorized practice charges after a sting at the same location, as Daily Voice previously reported.

Port Jefferson Station Arrest

At Blue Spa, located at 409 Route 112 in Port Jefferson Station, Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers conducted an investigation with the Town of Brookhaven Fire Marshal and a town investigator, police said.

An employee, Mei Wong, 47, of Flushing, was charged with Felony Unauthorized Practice of a Profession and was issued a Desk Appearance Ticket for a future arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip, police said.

Call For Tips

Anyone with information can submit tips anonymously to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers. A criminal charge is an accusation; defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

