Rapist Fell Asleep On Woman, Smothering Her To Death Before Dumping Body In Huntington: DA

Ronald Schroeder, 41, of Huntington Station, was indicted on fresh charges of manslaughter and criminal sex act in Suffolk County Court on Wednesday, May 21, in the death of Seikeya Jones.

Wednesday’s indictment alleges that Schroeder filmed himself sexually assaulting the 33-year-old Jones while she was unconscious, then fell asleep on top of her, smothering her to death in late August 2024, according to prosecutors.

Jones’ partially decomposed body was found inside a suitcase in a wooded area near a Huntington Station apartment off Nassau Road on Sept. 3, 2024, as Daily Voice reported. Her wrists and ankles were bound, and she had been missing for five days.

The Suffolk County Medical Examiner later ruled her cause of death as asphyxia due to torso compression and smothering.

Schroeder, who lived in the same building, was arrested at Penn Station after showing up to claim a backpack he had left on an LIRR train. Inside, police allegedly found methamphetamine, GHB (also known as “liquid ecstasy”), and multiple cellphones.

He was indicted later that month for concealment of a human corpse and several drug charges.

“Ms. Jones should be alive today,” said Suffolk County DA Raymond Tierney. “She had a future, a family who loved her, and every right to live free from the alleged brutal assault she suffered at the hands of this defendant on the last day of her life. We will fight for her, for her voice, and for the justice she deserves.”

Schroeder remains held without bail and faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted on the top charge.

Jones, a graduate of Harborfields High School, leaves behind a 4-year-old son, according to her obituary.

“Seikeya was a sweet, humble person,” her obituary reads. “She would always say everyone was her friend… She loved her siblings, and family.”

