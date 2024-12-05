Fair and Breezy 36°

SHARE

Prostitution Bust: Raid Of Huntington Station Spa Nets Arrests Of Two Women, Cops Say

Two women were arrested Thursday, Dec. 5, during a raid at a Long Island salon following numerous community complaints, authorities said.

Police lights

Police lights

 Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The operation took place at approximately 3:15 p.m. at J & Y NY Spa at 8 Boston Place in Huntington Station on Thursday, Dec. 5, Suffolk County police said.

Ying Ma, 52, of Brooklyn, and Berlyn Antonia Cruz, 44, of Queens, were charged with unauthorized practice of a profession, a Class E felony under New York State Education Law, and Prostitution, a B misdemeanor, police said.

Both women were issued Field Appearance Tickets and are scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

The investigation is ongoing, officials said.

to follow Daily Voice Huntington and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE