Police Seek Owner Of Jewelry Found In Stolen Car In Suffolk

Suffolk County Police detectives said a green felt jewelry box containing various items, believed to be proceeds from a burglary, was discovered inside the stolen vehicle on Tuesday, July 23.

The vehicle was recovered in Suffolk County, but the jewelry’s rightful owner remains unknown.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about the case should contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS, via the P3 Tips app, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All tips are confidential.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Huntington and receive free news updates.