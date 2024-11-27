Light Rain 55°

SHARE

Police Seek Owner Of Jewelry Found In Stolen Car In Suffolk

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying the owner of jewelry found in a stolen vehicle on Long Island.

A jewelry box, believed to be stolen, was found in a recovered car on Long Island.&nbsp;

A jewelry box, believed to be stolen, was found in a recovered car on Long Island. 

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

Suffolk County Police detectives said a green felt jewelry box containing various items, believed to be proceeds from a burglary, was discovered inside the stolen vehicle on Tuesday, July 23. 

The vehicle was recovered in Suffolk County, but the jewelry’s rightful owner remains unknown.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. 

Anyone with information about the case should contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS, via the P3 Tips app, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All tips are confidential.

to follow Daily Voice Huntington and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE