Northwell Health’s First 2025 Baby Born At Huntington Hospital

A baby girl born in Huntington Hospital became Northwell Health’s first newborn of 2025, the health system announced on New Year’s Day.

Baby Girl Gulbano Khan 

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Northwell Health
Huntington Hospital

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Jillian Pikora
Gulbano Khan was delivered at 12:10 a.m. to parents Meryum Ali and Ashfaq Khan after nearly ten hours of labor. She weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces, and measured 21 inches long. The family resides in North Babylon, Long Island.

“We are so excited our baby is healthy, but this makes it just a little more special,” Ashfaq Khan said. Gulbano is the couple’s second child and has a big brother waiting to welcome her home.

Northwell Health operates 21 hospitals and over 900 outpatient facilities, caring for more than two million patients annually. 

