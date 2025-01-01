Northwell Health’s First 2025 Baby Born At Huntington Hospital

Gulbano Khan was delivered at 12:10 a.m. to parents Meryum Ali and Ashfaq Khan after nearly ten hours of labor. She weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces, and measured 21 inches long. The family resides in North Babylon, Long Island.

“We are so excited our baby is healthy, but this makes it just a little more special,” Ashfaq Khan said. Gulbano is the couple’s second child and has a big brother waiting to welcome her home.

Northwell Health operates 21 hospitals and over 900 outpatient facilities, caring for more than two million patients annually.

