Newly Minted Millionaire: $2M Lottery Jackpot Claimed By Huntington Station Woman

Rosario Mejia, of Huntington Station, claimed a top prize on the “$2,000,000 Cashword" scratch-off game, New York Lottery said.

She walked away with a lump sum totaling $846,300 after paying Uncle Sam his cut.

Mejia snagged the lucky ticket in Huntington, at the Park Stationary store located at 764 Park Avenue.

There were still two of the $2 million top prizes remaining on the “$2,000,000 Cashword” ticket as of Wednesday, Feb. 12, lottery officials said.

Players can check their ticket status on the New York Lottery website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Huntington and receive free news updates.