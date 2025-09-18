Man Found Unconscious Next To E-Scooter In Huntington, Airlifted: Suffolk Police

A 53-year-old man was discovered in the middle of Bayberry Drive near Juniper Place next to an electric scooter, in Huntington, at about 4 p.m., police said.

He was flown by Suffolk County Police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital and was listed in serious condition, police said.

The man had been seen operating the scooter shortly before he was found, and his name is being withheld until next of kin are notified, police said.

Detectives with the Second Squad ask anyone with information to call 631-854-8252, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS or via the P3 Tips app, noting rewards may be available for qualifying tips, police said.

