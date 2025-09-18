Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Accepting Nominations Now Through Wednesday, October 1st
Fair 69°

SHARE

Man Found Unconscious Next To E-Scooter In Huntington, Airlifted: Suffolk Police

An investigation is underway after a man was found unconscious in a Huntington roadway, Suffolk County Police announced on Thursday, Sept. 18.

The electric scooter

The electric scooter

 Photo Credit: SCPD
The electric scooter

The electric scooter

 Photo Credit: SCPD
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

A 53-year-old man was discovered in the middle of Bayberry Drive near Juniper Place next to an electric scooter, in Huntington, at about 4 p.m., police said.

He was flown by Suffolk County Police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital and was listed in serious condition, police said.

The man had been seen operating the scooter shortly before he was found, and his name is being withheld until next of kin are notified, police said.

Detectives with the Second Squad ask anyone with information to call 631-854-8252, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS or via the P3 Tips app, noting rewards may be available for qualifying tips, police said.

to follow Daily Voice Huntington and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE