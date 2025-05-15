Huntington Dad Sexually Abused 2 Daughters In Front Of Each Other While Mom Was At Work: Jury

The 50-year-old Huntington man, who prosecutors did not name in order to protect the victims’ identities, was found guilty of child sex crimes by a Suffolk County jury on Wednesday, May 14, following a two-week trial.

An investigation found that the defendant began sexually abusing his oldest daughter, who was 10 at the time, in February 2012 while the girls’ mother was at work, prosecutors said.

Eventually, the man started to abuse his youngest daughter, 8 at the time, as well, according to investigators. The abuse escalated to victimizing both girls simultaneously, in front of each other, jurors found.

The defendant often used the promise of gifts to lure the children into abuse again, prosecutors said. The abuse finally ended in September 2012 when the victims’ mother was home more often.

In court Wednesday, jurors found the defendant guilty of two counts of course of sexual conduct against a child and two counts of incest, all felonies. He faces up to 50 years in prison when he’s sentenced in June.

