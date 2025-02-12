The Huntington Town Board, by a vote of 4-1, eliminated all council staff positions, citing a push for "efficient government," during a meeting on Tuesday, evening Feb. 11.

Councilmember Brooke Lupinacci, who has been a vocal critic of what she's claimed are "conflicts of interest" by the board, accused her colleagues of retaliation.

“Last evening, Supervisor [Edmund] Smyth, and council members [Salvatore] Ferro, [Dave] Bennardo, and [Theresa] Mari, voted to fire all of my office staff members under the guise of an ‘administrative reorganization,’” Lupinacci said.

The vote, which occurred during Tuesday night’s Town Board meeting, was disclosed to Lupinacci only an hour before the meeting began, she claimed.

“This is an illegal act of using government resources for political retaliation,” Lupinacci said, alleging the move was in response to her referral to law enforcement to investigate “alleged criminal activity” tied to the Town Board’s governing actions.

Lupinacci, a vocal critic of what she has called “conflicts of interest and corruption” surrounding local development projects, said the firings leave her office without the resources needed to serve Huntington residents.

“All of my staff members are fired and unemployed effective Friday, Feb. 21, and my office will be deprived of the resources needed to serve the public and operate,” Lupinacci said.

Despite the setback, Lupinacci vowed to continue her work: “Make no mistake: I will not back down or be intimidated by their actions, and I will continue to work for the people of Huntington.”

Tuesday's vote replaces the current council staff structure with a centralized "Constituent Call Center" that will be staffed by eight staffers vetted by the Suffolk County Department of Civil Service. The goal is to create a more collaborative and qualified team to handle constituent services, the Board said in a statement.

“This is a win for the residents of Huntington and a loss for defenders of political patronage,” said Huntington Supervisor Ed Smyth. “Instead of having council staff do the bidding of one elected official in a silo, they can all work collaboratively, share their knowledge, and serve all Town residents.”

Councilman Dave Bennardo echoed this sentiment, adding that the current structure “gives each councilperson two people who essentially become political operatives,” which he said limits efficiency and constituent services. “Creating a call center where the vast majority of our people are manning the phones and dealing directly with constituent services is the goal,” Bennardo said.

The Town Board noted that former council staff members are invited to apply for positions within the new call center and have been offered interviews beginning next week.

