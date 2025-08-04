Frerlin Sarceno Gudiel, 24, of Huntington Station, was traveling northbound on Depot Road when he allegedly went through a red light at the intersection of Pulaski Road and broadside-crashed into a westbound 2019 Subaru SUV at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 3.

The driver of the Subaru, an 81-year-old woman whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was taken to Huntington Hospital with serious injuries. Sarceno Gudiel was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of serious injuries.

Second Squad detectives charged Sarceno Gudiel with Driving While Intoxicated: Previous Conviction of Designated Offense Within 10 Years, and Operating a Bicycle with Electronic Assist While Intoxicated, according to the release. His preliminary arraignment will be held at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

Both vehicles involved were impounded for safety checks.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Huntington and receive free news updates.