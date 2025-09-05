A resident under the age of 50 who lives in Huntington was hospitalized in mid-August after developing symptoms of the virus, the Suffolk County Department of Health revealed Friday, Sept. 5. The individual has since been released and is recovering at home.

West Nile virus is spread through the bite of an infected mosquito. About 20 percent of those who contract the illness develop noticeable symptoms, which can range from fever, headache, and body aches to skin rash and swollen lymph nodes, health officials said.

In severe cases, it can lead to high fever, neck stiffness, disorientation, paralysis, and even death.

People most at risk for serious illness include adults over 50, those with chronic conditions, and individuals with weakened immune systems, according to health officials.

“We hope people will heed the message that mosquitoes are more than a nuisance,” Suffolk County Health Commissioner Dr. Gregson Pigott said. “Their bites can transmit serious diseases, including West Nile virus.”

Residents are urged to take precautions through mosquito season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 1. Recommendations include using insect repellent, wearing long sleeves and pants when outdoors at night, avoiding peak mosquito hours from dusk to dawn, and eliminating standing water around homes.

Suffolk County first reported West Nile virus in 2001. Last year, there were 21 reported human cases, and in 2023 there were five.

So far this season, 111 mosquitoes have tested positive for the virus, which health officials say is about average compared to prior years.

For more information about West Nile Virus, residents can visit the Suffolk County Health Department’s website.

