Ex-Huntington Town Worker Admits Stealing $56K Of Deceased Mother's Pension Funds

Moses Johnson, age 63, of Huntington, pleaded guilty to grand larceny in Suffolk County Court on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Prosecutors said Johnson’s mother died in April 2021 and he never notified the bank or the New York State and Local Retirement System of her death.

Between April 2021 and June 2022, he collected a total of 15 unauthorized payments totaling $56,411. The stolen funds were traced from Johnson’s mother’s bank account into his bank account.

Johnson worked for the Town of Huntington’s recycling center for over 30 years before retiring in 2017.

“As a member of the state retirement system, Johnson was aware of the pension process and knew his mother’s payments should have been terminated with her death,” the Suffolk County DA’s office said.

Investigators arrested Johnson in October 2023.

“The defendant’s actions were not only illegal but morally reprehensible, stealing from his own deceased mother’s pension funds,” said Suffolk County DA Raymond Tierney.

“This case highlights the importance of our ongoing collaboration with the State Comptroller’s Office in rooting out fraud and abuse.

Johnson was ordered to pay restitution totaling $56,411. He is due back in court on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

