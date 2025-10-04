Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Eric Diaz Arrested In Police-Style Uniform Outside Bar

A man wearing a police-style uniform and carrying weapons was arrested outside El Cuscatleco Bar in Huntington Station, police announced on Saturday, Oct. 4.

The fake police gear the man was caught wearing outside a Long Island bar. 

 Photo Credit: SCPD
Eric Diaz, 46, of Brentwood, was spotted by Second Precinct Anti-Crime officers standing outside the bar on Broadway around 11:40 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 3, according to the release. Officers said he wore a shield and duty belt that appeared to hold a firearm, according to police.

A search found a holstered taser and an imitation pistol in his waistband, along with bear mace, a knife, and handcuffs, authorities said. Diaz was acting as a security guard without a license, according to police.

Diaz was charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree and Acting as a Security Guard Without a License, police said. He was held overnight at the Third Precinct and is scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday, Oct. 4, according to the release.

