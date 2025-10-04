Eric Diaz, 46, of Brentwood, was spotted by Second Precinct Anti-Crime officers standing outside the bar on Broadway around 11:40 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 3, according to the release. Officers said he wore a shield and duty belt that appeared to hold a firearm, according to police.

A search found a holstered taser and an imitation pistol in his waistband, along with bear mace, a knife, and handcuffs, authorities said. Diaz was acting as a security guard without a license, according to police.

Diaz was charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree and Acting as a Security Guard Without a License, police said. He was held overnight at the Third Precinct and is scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday, Oct. 4, according to the release.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Huntington and receive free news updates.