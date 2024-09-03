Dead Body Found In Suitcase In Huntington

Suffolk County Police were called about suspicious activity in a wooded area of Huntington, near the intersection of Nassau and Woodhull roads, shortly before noon Tuesday, Sept. 3.

At around 8:30 p.m., the agency revealed that officers found a suitcase containing a dead body next to a building.

The person’s identity and cause of death is under investigation by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office. Authorities did not speculate on how long the remains were at the location.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk County Police homicide detectives at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Huntington and receive free news updates.