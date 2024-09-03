Closure Planned For Portion Of Long Island Expressway In Huntington: Here's When

In Huntington, the I-495 eastbound exit 49N off-ramp will be closed from 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5 to 5 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6.

During that time, the center and right lanes on northbound State Route 110 will also be closed at the Long Island Expressway, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

The closures will allow crews to conduct bridge maintenance work.

Drivers can find the latest travel information on 511NY.org.

