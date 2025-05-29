Charlotte Menjivar, 14, of Huntington Station, was last seen on Wednesday, May 28, according to the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse.

Menjivar was last seen wearing a gray sweater and jean shorts. She is believed to be in the Huntington Station area, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543.

