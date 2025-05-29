Overcast 61°

Charlotte Menjivar, 14, Reported Missing In Huntington

Police are asking for the community’s help in locating a Long Island teenager who has been missing over 24 hours.

Charlotte Menjivar.

Charlotte Menjivar.

 Photo Credit: NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse
Michael Mashburn
Charlotte Menjivar, 14, of Huntington Station, was last seen on Wednesday, May 28, according to the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse.

Menjivar was last seen wearing a gray sweater and jean shorts. She is believed to be in the Huntington Station area, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543.

