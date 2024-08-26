Beloved Huntington Station Subway Manager Who Died At Age 36 'Always Greeted Us With Happiness'

Anner Ulloa, of Huntington, died Thursday, Aug. 15, at the age of 35, according to his obituary. A cause of death was not given.

News of his death sparked a flood of tributes on social media, with many recalling how the husband and father of two was a reliable smiling face at the Subway restaurant he owned on Depot Road.

“When my family and I moved to Huntington Station we were welcomed by the owner of the Subway on Depot Road. He always greeted us with happiness and emotion and wanted to know how we were adjusted to the area and the progress we had made in our new home,” Viviana Verastegui-Brooker wrote on the Huntington Matters Community Forum Facebook group.

“Today with a broken heart we found out Anner passed away in an accident when he was on vacation in El Salvador. Great guy with a lot of dreams to make a better life for his family.”

A photo accompanying her post shows a memorial with flowers and candles for Ulloa set up inside his restaurant. A handwritten note next his picture reads:

“It is with our deepest regret to inform our Subway family the recent passing of store owner Anner Ulloa. We are forever grateful for all the support the community has and will continue to give to Anner and his family.”

Caryn Pirretti, of East Northport, worked with Ulloa before he opened his Subway restaurant. She remembered him as “a true family man.”

“Anner was an amazing man, a wonderful dad and husband!” she wrote on Facebook. “He was such a kind man with a huge heart, his family was his world! My heart breaks for his family.”

Ulloa graduated from Huntington High School in 2006 and later studied business management at Farmingdale State College, according to his obituary.

He is survived by his wife Ilcia Carolina Chavez, and children Carolynn Victoria Ulloa Chavez and Kenna Marie Ulloa Chavez.

Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at the A.L. Jacobson Funeral Home in Huntington Station.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Huntington and receive free news updates.