Bartenders Arrested For Serving Alcohol To Underage Agents During Bar Huntington Inspection

The arrests happened during a State Liquor Authority inspection at Finley’s of Greene Street, located at 43 Green Street, around 11 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 1.

Hailey Greathouse, 24, of Holbrook, was charged with two counts of Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 1st Degree, a class-A misdemeanor, and two counts of Prohibited Sale to Person less than 21, an unclassified misdemeanor, police said.

Juan Salamanca Jr., 24, of Huntington Station, was charged with three counts of Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 1st Degree and three counts of Prohibited Sale to Person less than 21.

Both are scheduled to appear in First District Court in Central Islip on Thursday, Aug. 21.

During the inspection, the Town of Huntington Fire Marshalls and a Town of Huntington Code Enforcement Inspector issued six combined Building, Fire, and Code Violations to the manager. The New York State Liquor Authority also issued three violations and said its investigation into the business is ongoing.

