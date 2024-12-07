Barrotta’s Supper Club – located in Huntington at 69 Wall Street – opened in early September, combining soulful jazz and Italian-American classics for a dining experience that’s anything but ordinary.

The vibrant addition to Huntington’s dining scene is the brainchild of brothers Zack and Michael Barrotta, along with their childhood friend Ryan Dipaola. Together, they’ve brought a nostalgic vision to life: an old-school Italian dining experience infused with a modern flair.

With its rich wood paneling, red velvet booths, and vintage décor, the ambiance is equal parts cozy and elegant, making it the perfect setting for a romantic date night or an intimate gathering with friends. Add in live soulful jazz performances, and it’s easy to see why this spot quickly became a local favorite.

The menu offers family-style dining options alongside curated chef’s tastings with bottomless wine pairings. Highlights include starters like the crab cake and the calamari regina, served with brown butter garlic and hot cherry peppers.

For entrées, diners can opt for the “All Jacked Up Burger,” a 6 oz masterpiece topped with crispy pastrami, bacon crumbles, Colby and pepper jack cheese, and ranch dressing. Another standout is the pork chop, accompanied by a winter citrus salad, chili aioli, and fingerling potatoes.

For those with a sweet tooth, desserts like the housemade apple crumb with vanilla ice cream and the flourless chocolate cake are must-tries.

In the short span since debuting, Barrotta’s Supper Club has racked up several glowing reviews on Yelp, where it boasts a 4.3 out of 5 star rating.

“We had the meatballs, tortellini carbonara, and chicken cordon bleu, all of which were delicious,” wrote Ashley D., South Setauket. “The best part was the flourless chocolate cake and the espresso martini!”

Glenn K., of Melville, was equally impressed: “Live soulful jazz and a delicious food menu. Everything is fresh and served in large portions, and the Beef Wellington is not to be missed.”

Whether it’s the rich flavors, the music, or the inviting ambiance, one thing is clear: Barrotta’s Supper Club appears to be hitting all the right notes.

The restaurant is open Wednesday through Sunday. Find out more on its website.

