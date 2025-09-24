Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

74-Year-Old, Teen Seriously Injured In Crash Outside 7-Eleven On Huntington: Police

Two drivers were seriously injured in a left-turn crash outside a 7-Eleven in Huntington Station, Wednesday, Sept. 24, at 6:06 a.m., Suffolk County police announced.

A 7-Eleven on Long Island.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Jillian Pikora
Gary Grillo, 74, of Nesconset, was driving a 2024 Hyundai west on East Jericho Turnpike when he turned left into the 7-Eleven at 360 East Jericho Turnpike and struck a 2024 Kia traveling east, police said. The Kia was driven by Osmid Velasquez, 19, of Huntington Station, according to the release. Both drivers were taken to Huntington Hospital for treatment of serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Both vehicles were impounded for a safety check. Anyone with information is asked to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

