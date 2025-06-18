2 Girls' Church Confession Lands Huntington Dad Nearly 50 Years Behind Bars: DA

The 50-year-old man, whose name is being withheld to protect the victims’ identities, was sentenced to 48 years in prison followed by 20 years of post-release supervision after a jury found him guilty of multiple violent felonies stemming from the abuse that began in 2012.

The serious sentence sends a clear message to abusers that we will not tolerate child abuse in Suffolk County,” DA Tierney said. “I applaud these two young women for coming forward to report their father and testify before the jury.”

**WARNING THE FOLLOWING IS DISTURBING**

The defendant began sexually abusing his eldest daughter in February 2012, when she was just 10 years old. Shortly afterward, he also began abusing his younger daughter, who was only 8, according to evidence presented at trial. The assaults escalated, with the father abusing the girls simultaneously and even in front of one another while their mother was away at work, prosecutors said.

He would allegedly lure the children into further abuse by promising them gifts.

The abuse ceased around September 2012 when the mother became more present in the home, authorities said.

**WARNING THE ABOVE IS DISTURBING**

Years later, the daughters disclosed the abuse to members of their church and eventually reported it to law enforcement as adults. The man was arrested on August 30, 2023, and held on $250,000 cash bail, $500,000 bond, or a $2.5 million partially secured bond.

Following a jury trial on May 14, 2025, Acting Supreme Court Justice Karen M. Wilutis convicted the defendant of the following charges:

Two counts of Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child in the First Degree (Class B violent felonies).

Two counts of Incest in the First Degree (Class B violent felonies).

He was sentenced on June 17, 2025.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Dana Castaldo of the Child Abuse and Domestic Violence Bureau, with support from Victim Services Coordinator Aracelis Buchanan. Investigators Lorraine Winters and Maureen Gonzalez from the Suffolk County DA’s Office led the investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Huntington and receive free news updates.