The women were arrested during a sting operation at Jericho Foot Spa, located on East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington, on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

Second Precinct Officers, together with the Town of Huntington Fire Marshal and Building Inspector, carried out the investigation following numerous community complaints, Suffolk County Police said.

Xiaoyong Chen, 45, and Yufang Zheng, 42, both of Flushing, Queens, were taken into custody on suspicion of prostitution and unauthorized practice of a profession. Chen was additionally charged with criminal nuisance.

Both women were issued appearance tickets and will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

Town officials issued Jericho Foot Spa multiple violations.

