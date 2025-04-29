Linhu Jin, 54, was found unresponsive by a group of hikers on Greene County’s Devils Path Trail in the Town of Lexington at around 6:45 p.m. Thursday, April 24, according to New York State Police.

Jin, of Palisades Park, New Jersey, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A cause of death was not given but troopers confirmed that no foul play is suspected.

State Police were assisted by the New York State Forest Rangers, Greene County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lexington Fire Company.

Additional details about Jin's life were not immediately available. Loved ones are invited to share a statement, funeral details, and/or photos by emailing mmashburn@dailyvoice.com.

