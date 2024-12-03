Suspended Driver Kills Woman, 20, In Thanksgiving Crash On Route 295 In Canaan: Police

Shawn A. Barnwell, 25, of the Bronx, NY, lost control of the vehicle in slippery conditions, causing the vehicle to overturn and leave the roadway in Columbia County in Canaan, on Thursday evening, Nov. 28, Trooper AJ Hicks of the New York State Police.

The vehicle then left the roadway before striking a utility pole, killing the backseat passenger, Sierra Tassone, 20, of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, who was ejected during the crash.

Initially, Sarah M. Kucka, age 27, of Adams, MA, claimed to have been the driver. Hicks said a further investigation revealed Barnwell had been driving the car at the time of the crash with a suspended license.

Barnwell was later charged and released on an appearance ticket. The investigation remains ongoing.

Condolences poured in for Tassone on Facebook, one person promising "justice will be served."

