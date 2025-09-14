Kwahpreme Mitchell, 34, pled guilty to possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of firearms as a convicted felon, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York in Albany.

Mitchell admitted he received guns stolen from Calamity Jane’s Firearms and Fine Shoes in Hudson Falls during a burglary on Oct. 21, 2022. In exchange, he provided 150 grams of cocaine to accomplices Jonathon Combs and Martin Taft, who planned to distribute the drugs, prosecutors said.

Days earlier, on Oct. 15, 2022, Mitchell traded 3.5 grams of crack cocaine for a shotgun. At the time, he was already barred from possessing weapons due to a felony drug conviction, authorities noted.

“Mitchell, already a drug felon, admitted to using drugs to purchase stolen firearms. Drugs and guns are always a dangerous combination,” Acting U.S. Attorney John A. Sarcone III said in the release.

ATF, New York State Police, and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office led the investigation, with assistance from local prosecutors.

Mitchell faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to life in prison when sentenced on Jan. 9, 2026, before U.S. District Judge Anne M. Nardacci.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.