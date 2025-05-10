A Few Clouds 68°

SHARE

Former Substitute Teacher From Hudson Sent Inappropriate Snapchats To Student: Police

A former substitute teacher in Columbia County, NY is facing charges for allegedly sending inappropriate messages to a student through Snapchat, state police said.

Handcuffs

Handcuffs

 Photo Credit: Pixabay jhusemannde
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Christina A. Lambert, 41, of Hudson, was arrested on Wednesday, May 7, and charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to New York State Police.

Police said they received a complaint on April 30, 2025, about inappropriate contact between Lambert and a student. An investigation determined that Lambert sent inappropriate messages to the student through Snapchat, state police said.

Lambert had previously worked as a substitute teacher at the Taconic Hills Central School District, police said.

She was arraigned in the Town of Taghkanic Court and was issued a full stay-away order of protection for the victim, authorities said.

“The investigation is ongoing,” police said. “If any members of the public have additional information regarding this case please contact State Police Troop K at 845-677-7300.”

to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE