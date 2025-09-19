McCalop, 43, was last seen alive on Sept. 14, 2000, in the City of Hudson, according to New York State Police. Her body was recovered more than two weeks later, on Sept. 30, along the river’s shoreline.

The case remains unsolved, and investigators have not revealed her cause of death. The City of Hudson Police Department is assisting in the effort.

Friends have continued to keep McCalop’s memory alive in the years since her death. In 2018, Elizabeth Coleman of Hudson described her in a Facebook post as “a beautiful woman that didn’t deserve to die like she did.”

On Thursday, Sept. 18, New York State Police renewed calls for tips, noting that 25 years had passed since McCalop’s murder.

Anyone who may have seen McCalop after Sept. 14, 2000, or has information about the case is asked to contact the agency at 845-677-7300. All calls will remain confidential.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.