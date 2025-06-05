Fair 82°

1 Killed In Hoosick Crash On State Route 7

One person was killed following a two-vehicle crash in the Capital Region.

The intersection of state routes 7 and 22 in the town of Hoosick.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Michael Mashburn
The Rensselaer County wreck happened at around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 4, in the town of Hoosick at the intersection of state routes 7 and 22.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, and one person was confirmed dead, according to New York State Police. It was not immediately clear whether the victim was a driver or passenger, and their identity was not released.

This is a developing story–check back to Daily Voice for updates.

