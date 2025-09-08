Trump Cheers On West Point Alumni Group For Canceling Tom Hanks Award: 'Important Move!'

In a Truth Social post on Monday, Sept. 8, Trump wrote: “Our great West Point (getting greater all the time!) has smartly cancelled the Award Ceremony for actor Tom Hanks. "Important move! We don’t need destructive, WOKE recipients getting our cherished American Awards!!!”

He added that the Academy Awards and other groups should review standards “in the name of Fairness and Justice.”

The West Point alumni group informed faculty in an email Friday, Sept. 5, that it “will not be holding” the event and expressed regret over the decision, according to The Washington Post.

The association said the institution should refocus on preparing future officers for war amid a politically charged year, the Post reported. It did not say whether Hanks would receive the honor at a later date or in another format.

The 69-year-old Hanks had been selected for the Thayer Award, which recognizes an “outstanding citizen” who exemplifies West Point’s values of “Duty, Honor, Country.”

The ceremony and parade had been scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 25, at the US Military Academy’s sprawling campus in New York’s Hudson Valley.

One of Hollywood’s most acclaimed actors, Hanks won back-to-back Oscars for “Philadelphia” (1993) and “Forrest Gump” (1994) and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016. He has been a prominent supporter of Democratic candidates and causes.

West Point officials did not immediately respond to questions about next steps for the award or future ceremonies, according to the Post.

Trump, meanwhile, predicted that if awards groups toughen their standards, viewers would “watch their DEAD RATINGS SURGE!”

