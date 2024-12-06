Off-Duty Nypd Officer Killed In Fiery Highlands Single-Car Crash: State Police

New York State Police Trooper Jennifer Alveraz said the preliminary investigation revealed that a 2019 Subaru was traveling northbound in Highlands when it exited the roadway and struck a tree in the median just north of Exit 19.

The car reportedly burst into flames.

The driver was transported to Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh, where he died from his injuries.

According to the New York Daily News, the driver has been identified as 17-year veteran NYPD Detective Charles Cato, 45, of New Windsor.

The incident remains under investigation.

Alveraz did respond to further questions.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the State Police at Middletown at 845-344-5300 and reference case number NY2400969180.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

