22-Year-Old Drowns In Turkey Hill Pond At Harriman State Park: Nysp

Troopers from SP Monroe were called to the pond at about 11:47 a.m. for a report of a possible drowning, authorities said.

The man had gone hiking with a friend in the Turkey Hill area earlier in the day, according to police. Afterward, he entered Turkey Hill Pond to cool off. Around 11:35 a.m., he walked into the water, quickly submerged, and did not resurface.

Emergency crews launched a search with the New York State Police Aviation Unit and the Underwater Recovery Team. The victim was found deceased about 20 feet from shore in 10 feet of water, investigators detailed.

Police said the drowning appears accidental, with no signs of foul play.

The victim’s identity is being withheld until his family is notified.

The New York State Police were assisted at the scene by New York State Park Police.

