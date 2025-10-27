‘$0 Pay Stub’: West Point Firefighters Still Working Without Pay Amid Weeks-Long Shutdown

In a statement posted Friday, Oct. 24, the West Point Professional Firefighters IAFF Local F-7 said members received a $0 pay stub this week while being told they must continue reporting for duty as “excepted service employees.”

"As of today, the federal government has been closed for 24 Days and our members were advised as 'excepted service employees', we are expected to continue to come to work, as ordered, without compensation for the foreseeable future," the union said on Friday.

According to the post, firefighters at West Point are now owed approximately 10,000 hours of unpaid wages. Despite the lack of pay, firefighters said they continue to protect the United States Military Academy, including cadets, officers, soldiers, and their families, as well as nearby Hudson Valley communities.

"Our members are continuing to honor our oath to serve our country while our politicians continue to play political chess and use federal government employees as pawns in their game, all while they are being compensated," firefighters added.

The union urged residents to contact their senators and congressional representatives to demand action that would reinstate pay for federal employees affected by the shutdown.

"Rest assured, the members of the West Point Professional Firefighters IAFF Local F-7 will continue to come to work and serve our community, and honor our oath. We ask that our Senators and Congresspeople do the same!" the union wrote.

The firefighters’ message comes as federal workers across the country — including first responders, TSA agents, and military support staff — continue working without pay during the government closure, which has now reached day 27 and is the second-longest in the country's history.

The shutdown comes as Republicans control the White House and both chambers of Congress. Senate Democrats opposed a House-passed stopgap bill, pushing for an extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies.

Democrats are also seeking to reverse Medicaid cuts in the GOP-passed spending plan previously called the "One Big Beautiful Bill" that President Donald Trump signed into law in July. Republicans argue that the federal government should be reopened before starting negotiations.

