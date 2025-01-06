Light Snow 23°

Drunk Driver Plows Into State Police Car, Van During Lloyd Traffic Stop, Police Say

Two New York State Troopers and two civilians were injured when an alleged drunk driver hit the back of a troop car while conducting a traffic stop.

 Photo Credit: New York State Police
Kathy Reakes
The incident occurred last week in Ulster County in the town of Lloyd, said Troop F officials.

The collision caused the patrol car to hit the vehicle they had stopped, leaving two civilians and two troopers with minor injuries.

"Thankfully, everyone is expected to recover, but this could have been far worse," the department said. 

They added the incident was a stark reminder of the dangers of impaired driving not only for those directly involved but for first responders as well. 

"Every time you get behind the wheel impaired, you’re putting lives at risk," Troop F said.

